Gwinnett appoints new transportation director

“Lewis has demonstrated the capacity to manage complicated projects and large organizations,” said Stephens. “He understands the transportation issues we face and has an innovative and creative mind that finds solutions. He will help us take our transportation network to the next level.”

Projects overseen by Cooksey include the diverging diamond interchanges at I-85 at Pleasant Hill Road and I-85 at Jimmy Carter Boulevard, the widening of Ga. 20 in Sugar Hill and the construction of the McGinnis Ferry Road bridge over I-85.