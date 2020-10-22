Gwinnett appoints new transportation director

Gwinnett Department of Transportation Director Alan Chapman is retiring Oct. 30 after 23 years of service in Gwinnett, including the last five spent leading the department. To replace him, Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens has promoted Lewis Cooksey from assistant director of the Department of Transportation to director, effective Oct. 31.
“Lewis has demonstrated the capacity to manage complicated projects and large organizations,” said Stephens. “He understands the transportation issues we face and has an innovative and creative mind that finds solutions. He will help us take our transportation network to the next level.”
Projects overseen by Cooksey include the diverging diamond interchanges at I-85 at Pleasant Hill Road and I-85 at Jimmy Carter Boulevard, the widening of Ga. 20 in Sugar Hill and the construction of the McGinnis Ferry Road bridge over I-85.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash said, “Lewis’s depth of knowledge, experience and commitment to Gwinnett County make him the right choice at the right time to meet our transportation challenges for the future.”