Gwinnett accepts $1.5 million grant to use for seniors

Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use these grant funds to provide seniors in need of services with case management, meals, in home services, assistive technology and transportation. Very specific guidelines are in place to ensure compliance with all ARC, Georgia Department of Human Services, Division on Aging Services and Administration of Community Living standards, guidelines, policies and procedures.

ARC is providing $1,449,693 using federal and state funds, with a required local match of $92,534, for a total of $1,542,227. Any unused balance will roll over to Fiscal Year 24.