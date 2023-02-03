Gwinnett accepting applications for citizens police academy

Gwinnett residents can get an up-close look at how the Gwinnett County Police Department operates by applying now for the next Citizen’s Police Academy. The next session meets 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights March 7 to April 27.
According to GCPD, the mission of the Academy is “to create and develop a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department.”
Topics covered during the 8-week program include crime prevention, communications (911), criminal investigations, gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T., crime scene investigations, aviation, bomb squad, accident investigation unit, D.U.I. enforcement, active threats, emergency vehicle operations, traffic enforcement and use of force.
Applications: www.tinyurl.com/GCPDcitizens-police-academy must be received no later than Feb. 9. Applications received after the deadline will be considered for future Academy sessions.
Questions: Sergeant Eric Rooks at William.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com.
