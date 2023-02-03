X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gwinnett accepting applications for citizens police academy

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Gwinnett residents can get an up-close look at how the Gwinnett County Police Department operates by applying now for the next Citizen’s Police Academy. The next session meets 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights March 7 to April 27.

According to GCPD, the mission of the Academy is “to create and develop a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department.”

Topics covered during the 8-week program include crime prevention, communications (911), criminal investigations, gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T., crime scene investigations, aviation, bomb squad, accident investigation unit, D.U.I. enforcement, active threats, emergency vehicle operations, traffic enforcement and use of force.

Applications: www.tinyurl.com/GCPDcitizens-police-academy must be received no later than Feb. 9. Applications received after the deadline will be considered for future Academy sessions.

Questions: Sergeant Eric Rooks at William.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp continues to distance himself from Trump
2h ago

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
3h ago

College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
3h ago

College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
3h ago

OPINION: An opinion from Justice Melton, this time for a paying client
3h ago
The Latest

Gwinnett County and Snellville partner to work on sidewalk and water projects
Snellville police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Lawrenceville approves street racing and reckless driving exhibitions ordinance
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
2h ago
Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
19h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top