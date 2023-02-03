Gwinnett accepting applications for citizens police academy

According to GCPD, the mission of the Academy is “to create and develop a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department.”

Topics covered during the 8-week program include crime prevention, communications (911), criminal investigations, gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T., crime scene investigations, aviation, bomb squad, accident investigation unit, D.U.I. enforcement, active threats, emergency vehicle operations, traffic enforcement and use of force.