GSP: Stranded motorist hit, killed on I-85 by fleeing Porsche

A pursuit on I-85 turned deadly Sunday when a fleeing Porsche slammed into a stranded motorist in a Gwinnett County emergency lane, authorities said.
Hugo N. Martinez, 22, was unable to move out of the Porsche’s path and was killed. He had been standing near his disabled vehicle with a wrecker operator, who jumped over a concrete barrier and was not injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
A trooper first attempted to stop the gray Porsche Cayman shortly after 8 p.m. after clocking it on I-85 North near Chamblee Tucker Road, a GSP spokesperson said. The vehicle was observed speeding and made an improper lane change.
“The driver of the Porsche began making additional improper lane changes, driving recklessly, and accelerated to high speeds,” Sgt. 1st Class Michael Burns said in a statement.
Another quick lane change near Jimmy Carter Boulevard caused the fleeing vehicle to lose control, Burns said. It entered the emergency lane, where Martinez and the truck operator had just loaded Martinez’s vehicle onto a wrecker.
Martinez was fatally wounded, Burns said. The incident remains under investigation, and the GSP is not releasing the name of the Porsche’s driver.
It was not clear if the driver would face charges.
