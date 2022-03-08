GSP: Stranded motorist hit, killed on I-85 by fleeing Porsche

Hugo N. Martinez, 22, was unable to move out of the Porsche’s path and was killed. He had been standing near his disabled vehicle with a wrecker operator, who jumped over a concrete barrier and was not injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A trooper first attempted to stop the gray Porsche Cayman shortly after 8 p.m. after clocking it on I-85 North near Chamblee Tucker Road, a GSP spokesperson said. The vehicle was observed speeding and made an improper lane change.