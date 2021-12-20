Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett filling gaps -- in hearts and teeth

In October, Good Sam Gwinnett opened a new special care center for patients with COVID-19 and other highly communicable, infectious diseases. The Screening and Prevention Annex, a 500-square-foot addition at 5949 Buford Highway in Norcross, allows the center to care for symptomatic patients while protecting their staff and patients from infection. Prior to its construction, patients were screened in the parking lot under open-air tents.

“The Screening and Prevention Annex has permitted us to serve people with comfort no matter the weather conditions, increased patient privacy, provided a better working environment for medical providers (no more trying to listen to lung sounds while a leaf blower is in use), increased our secure space so that we can now store COVID vaccine, and gives us the versatility to use the new space for other medical conditions best treated in isolation,” stated Lang.

As colder temperatures make their way into the metro Atlanta area, the center is anticipating increases in COVID and flu infections. They are committed to ongoing efforts to gain the community’s trust regarding vaccinations.

Looking ahead, Good Sam Gwinnett is hoping to be the recipient of a 2022 block grant that will enable them to add a third medical and dental facility in 2023, most likely in Lawrenceville or Snellville.

