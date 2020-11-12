X

Georgia artist donates mural to Suwanee Town Center Stage

Muralist Kim Pitts donated his piece entitled ‘Suwanee Rocks’ to Suwanee’s permanent art collection. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Buford resident Kim Pitts has donated his mural entitled ‘Suwanee Rocks’ to Suwanee’s permanent art collection. The mural, depicting musicians Elton John, Mick Jagger, Jimmy Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Prince, Blondie, Paul McCartney, Elvis, Aretha Franklin, and Billy Joel, was installed Oct. 23 on the back of the Town Center Stage.

The 5′ x 10′ mural is valued at $5,000. A little bird nestled in amongst the musicians is Pitts' signature, and can be found on all of his work. It represents a little metal wind-up toy that was the artist’s favorite as a child.

Information about the artist: www.KimseyArt.com. Information about Suwanee’s public art initiative: www.Suwanee.com.

