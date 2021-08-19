ajc logo
GDOT is seeking input on Ga. 20/Conyers Road inside Loganville

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking input on a series of possible improvements along Ga. 20/Conyers Road inside Loganville. (Courtesy City of Loganville)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking input on a series of possible improvements along Ga. 20/Conyers Road inside Loganville. The proposed roadwork starts with a roundabout at Tuck Road and Sharon Church Road and ends with an overhaul of the intersection with U.S. 78.

Information: www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach; click on the “View Info” button under “State Route 20 Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.”

This virtual opportunity to provide input will replace an in-person meeting. The link provides an opportunity to review the proposed project, provide feedback, and write in questions. Georgia DOT will accept comments through Sept. 13.

