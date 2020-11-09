Furniture for new Gwinnett courthouse expansion runs $1.2 million

Gwinnett has taken advantage of a competitively procured State of Georgia contract opportunity for the purchase and installation of furniture for the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Courthouse expansion. The eight contracts totaling $1,267,990 will provide workstations, tables, and chairs for the new 180,000-square-foot building.
The option to accept bids through the state is made available to local governments to benefit from the competitive pricing of high-volume state contracts. This project is funded by the 2009 SPLOST program.
The expanded justice center will include a larger jury assembly room, four additional courtrooms and room for more if needed in the future. A new parking deck with about 1,500 parking spaces is already available to the public.