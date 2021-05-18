Funds to expand Braselton Library coming from state in 2022

The town’s population has more than tripled since the existing library opened in 2006 resulting in increased demand for services.

The proposed 8,000-square-foot addition will allow for more circulation materials and programming. The Children’s’ Storytime area will be revamped during the process. The addition will connect to the current library on its western side along with plans for additional parking spaces. The state appropriation will fund design, construction, and equipment/furniture for the expansion.