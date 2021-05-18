Funds to expand Braselton Library coming from state in 2022

Recent approval of Georgia’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes funds to expand the Braselton Library. The state budget includes $1.73 million in 20-year bonds for a two-story addition to the existing library building at 15 Brassie Lane. The town will cover the remainder of the cost as its local share.
The town’s population has more than tripled since the existing library opened in 2006 resulting in increased demand for services.
The proposed 8,000-square-foot addition will allow for more circulation materials and programming. The Children’s’ Storytime area will be revamped during the process. The addition will connect to the current library on its western side along with plans for additional parking spaces. The state appropriation will fund design, construction, and equipment/furniture for the expansion.
The project gained the support of the Piedmont Library System, the Georgia Library System and the University System Board of Regents before being presented to the General Assembly.
“We have so many people to thank,” said town manager Jennifer Scott, “including Appropriations Chairman Terry England, Appropriations Subcommittee Chair David Knight, Representative Tommy Benton, Senator Frank Ginn and others who realized and advocated for our need. The Piedmont Regional Library system played a critical role representing the project to the Georgia Library System. As always, the General Assembly did a thorough review of all requests in the state and approved the most needed projects.”