Fundraiser in Sugar Hill to provide veterinary scholarships

In honor of the new ducks taking up residence in downtown Sugar Hill, the city is partnering with Quantum Bank for a fundraiser benefitting the Gwinnett Tech Foundation. The city will be selling white, rubber ducks to benefit the Parker Killian Gives Moore Scholarship.
One hundred percent of each duck purchase will, through the scholarship, be awarded to Veterinary Technician student(s) in the Spring of 2021. This scholarship can be used towards tuition, fees and program supplies.
Parker Killian Moore was a 23-year old student at Gwinnett Technical College when he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at his place of work. Parker’s family established a foundation and scholarship program to honor his name and help support students in reaching their goals. Since 2018, 21 scholarships have been awarded to students at local colleges and summer camps to which Parker was connected. Information: www.parkerkillianmoore.com/.
Quantum Bank will be matching $1.00 per duck sold to assist in reaching the ultimate fundraising goal of $1,500. Purchase ducks and make donations: www.shopsugarhillga.com/products/ducks-for-education.
More about Sugar Hill’s downtown ducks: https://www.ajc.com/neighborhoods/gwinnett/sugar-hill-announces-downtown-duck-names/6JJDPJKMTFGTPMJYIT2OTTHLG4/.