Fundraiser in Sugar Hill to provide veterinary scholarships

One hundred percent of each duck purchase will, through the scholarship, be awarded to Veterinary Technician student(s) in the Spring of 2021. This scholarship can be used towards tuition, fees and program supplies.

Parker Killian Moore was a 23-year old student at Gwinnett Technical College when he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at his place of work. Parker’s family established a foundation and scholarship program to honor his name and help support students in reaching their goals. Since 2018, 21 scholarships have been awarded to students at local colleges and summer camps to which Parker was connected. Information: www.parkerkillianmoore.com/.