Four candidates qualify for open council seats in Norcross

Qualifying to become a candidate for Norcross city council member closed Aug. 21. The candidates successfully qualifying include Incumbent Andrew Hixson, who will run unopposed, and Arlene Beckles who will run unopposed for the seat being vacated by Elaine Puckett. Sonia Lopez and Incumbent Joshua Bare will compete for the seat currently held by Bare.
The deadline for current Norcross residents to register to vote in this municipal election is Oct. 5. The election will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3, at Norcross City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville Street, 2nd Floor Community Room. Advanced voting will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 through Oct. 30 in the same location.
Additional information: www.norcrossga.net/276/ElectionsElecciones or 678-421-2035.