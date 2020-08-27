Four candidates qualify for open council seats in Norcross

The deadline for current Norcross residents to register to vote in this municipal election is Oct. 5. The election will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3, at Norcross City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville Street, 2nd Floor Community Room. Advanced voting will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 through Oct. 30 in the same location.

Additional information: www.norcrossga.net/276/ElectionsElecciones or 678-421-2035.