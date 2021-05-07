ajc logo
First Duluth storm drain painting completed

The first of two storm drain paintings in Duluth, by artist Amanda Henke, is designed to emphasize how stormwater flows directly into nearby rivers and streams and encourages citizens to avoid dumping waste into the drains. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)
Gwinnett County | 22 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

To bring attention to the importance of storms drains, the Duluth Public Arts Commission, in conjunction with Duluth’s Stormwater Management Division, commissioned the painting of two downtown storm drains.

The first of these paintings, by artist Amanda Henke, is designed to emphasize how stormwater flows directly into nearby rivers and streams and encourages citizens to avoid dumping waste into the drains.

The Arts Commission is hoping these colorful and clever designs will help the public recognize how critical storm drains are to keeping the water supply healthy.

Visitors to downtown Duluth can find Henke’s eco-friendly scene on the storm drain behind Parsons Alley.

