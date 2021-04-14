Federal funds to aid Buford Waterworks expansion

According to the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, funding from the act can be used by local governments to make investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure based on the section of the bill addressing safe drinking water. Buford could receive $4,890,435 to be dispersed in two equal payments this year and next. The city will have until Dec. 31, 2024 to use the funds.

The city has placed the project out for bid for renovation of the raw water pump station and construction of a new raw water pipeline, screen structure, two clearwell structures, high service pump station, metering vaults, a process and administration building, installation of all associated equipment, and all related construction activities.