Duluth’s July fireworks display at risk due to new construction

In February, Duluth Events Coordinator Jessica Gross presented concerns about the city’s July 3rd fireworks launch site.
The fireworks production company has expressed concern about new construction in the downtown fallout zone. Duluth’s Fire Marshal Matthew Phillips has also stated he would not approve the fallout zone since the addition of the newest building is directly in the line of fire with a Thermoplastic Polyolefin roof.
Gross shared several alternatives including an option to use the high school as a launching point, but this would rule out parking and visibility from downtown would be impacted. Sound impact would also be delayed and muted. Other options include a tribute band concert, which is typically more expensive, or a laser show which would be hard to schedule for this year.
Before making any final decisions, the city will schedule a test launch costing $750, to determine the size of fireworks needed and establish a fallout zone for an alternative location.
Duluth’s City Council believes the city’s largest-attended event, Duluth Celebrates America, is very important to the community and will explore alternatives that will keep the July 3 event unique.
About the Author