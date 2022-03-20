Duluth’s July fireworks display at risk due to new construction

The fireworks production company has expressed concern about new construction in the downtown fallout zone. Duluth’s Fire Marshal Matthew Phillips has also stated he would not approve the fallout zone since the addition of the newest building is directly in the line of fire with a Thermoplastic Polyolefin roof.

Gross shared several alternatives including an option to use the high school as a launching point, but this would rule out parking and visibility from downtown would be impacted. Sound impact would also be delayed and muted. Other options include a tribute band concert, which is typically more expensive, or a laser show which would be hard to schedule for this year.