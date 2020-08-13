Duluth to use SPLOST and grant funds for street improvements

The project will include depth reclamation for Heath Lane, Chelsea Court and Victoria Way. The process rebuilds worn out asphalt by recycling the existing roadway. The old asphalt and base materials are pulverized, mixed with cement and water, and compacted to produce a moisture resistant base that lasts longer.

Following a review of 4 bids for the project, the Duluth City Council voted to contract with Atlanta Paving and Concrete Construction in an amount not to exceed $312, 731.