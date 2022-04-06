Duluth to use drug funds to purchase police equipment

The Duluth City Council recently adjusted their budget to add $16,058 obtained through drug seizure to two budget funds.
The Duluth Police Department manages two drug funds, a federal and a state drug fund. Revenue to the funds comes mainly from the seizure of property that is forfeited by the court base on civil asset forfeiture laws.
By law, these forfeited funds must be used for law enforcement purposes and generally support the purchase of equipment or additional training.
The federal drug fund received an additional $13,817 and state drug fund received $2,241 additional revenue. By adjusting their budget to reflect these additional funds, the Duluth Police Department can now plan to use the funds.
