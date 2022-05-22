Duluth to purchase mini warehouse for road extension

To continue the Davenport Road extension project, Duluth has entered into an agreement to purchase the Duluth Mini Warehouse at 3271 Buford Highway.
As part of the agreement, the city paid a $400,000 option payment, for the exclusive and irrevocable option to purchase the property. The agreement allows the city to purchase the property any time before July 1, 2023. The city intends to close on the property June 1 of this year and tenants of the storage facility have until that date to remove any remaining items.
The total purchase, including taxes and fees, is costing the city $1,119,492. Funding will come from two previous SPLOST funds.
The new Davenport Road extension west will travel across Buford Highway to Main Street through a new neighborhood on that side of the thoroughfare. The city hopes this access to downtown will help alleviate some of the congestion at the intersection of Ga.120 and Buford Highway.
About the Author