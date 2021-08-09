Duluth to maintain millage rate, public hearing set for Aug. 23

Because the current millage rate exceeds the rollback millage rate by .221 mills, representing a 3.49% increase in revenue due to property value reassessments, the state considers this a tax increase and requires three public hearings. The city anticipates reassessment revenue totaling $375,112.

The city has held two public hearings to date to review revenue expectations for the year and the proposed millage rate. A third and final public hearing on the proposed millage rate will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 in the City Hall Council Chambers, 3167 Main St.