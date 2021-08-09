ajc logo
Duluth to maintain millage rate, public hearing set for Aug. 23

Duluth will hold a third and final public hearing on the proposed millage rate at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at City Hall . (Courtesy City of Duluth)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

Duluth’s current millage rate of 6.551 mills has been the same since 2016 while services in the city have increased. Combined with goals set in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, the city is proposing the millage rate remain the same again this year.

Because the current millage rate exceeds the rollback millage rate by .221 mills, representing a 3.49% increase in revenue due to property value reassessments, the state considers this a tax increase and requires three public hearings. The city anticipates reassessment revenue totaling $375,112.

The city has held two public hearings to date to review revenue expectations for the year and the proposed millage rate. A third and final public hearing on the proposed millage rate will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 in the City Hall Council Chambers, 3167 Main St.

