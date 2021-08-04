ajc logo
Duluth to hold public meeting on Pine Needle Pedestrian Connector

Duluth will hold an informal public information open house to determine the level of public interest in a potential pedestrian project 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

Duluth will hold an informal public information open house to determine the level of public interest in a potential pedestrian project 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the lower-level community room at City Hall, 3167 Main St. The public is invited to attend anytime during these hours. There will be no formal presentation. CDC guidelines in effect at the time will be enforced.

If constructed, the project, currently known as the West Lawrenceville – Pine Needle Pedestrian Connector will connect cyclists and pedestrians to/from and around downtown Duluth on a roadside trail along West Lawrenceville Street, Pine Needle Drive, and Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road.

For those not comfortable with in-person interaction, there will be a virtual open house on the city’s website Aug. 24 through Sept. 7. Comments and input are encouraged to be left online and will be included with the written comments collected at the in-person meeting.

Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthPineNeedle.

