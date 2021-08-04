Duluth to hold public meeting on Pine Needle Pedestrian Connector

If constructed, the project, currently known as the West Lawrenceville – Pine Needle Pedestrian Connector will connect cyclists and pedestrians to/from and around downtown Duluth on a roadside trail along West Lawrenceville Street, Pine Needle Drive, and Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road.

For those not comfortable with in-person interaction, there will be a virtual open house on the city’s website Aug. 24 through Sept. 7. Comments and input are encouraged to be left online and will be included with the written comments collected at the in-person meeting.