Duluth to hold contest for large-scale playable art in Taylor Park

Improvements are underway around Taylor Park in downtown Duluth. The city, in partnership with the Duluth Urban Redevelopment Agency, is planning for one significant improvement to include a piece of large-scale playable art. The city will sponsor a contest to obtain inspirational designs that will then be made into playable art.
At the city council’s most recent work session, City Manager James Riker explained that submissions will be reviewed by staff and the Duluth Public Art Commission.
Depending on the number of submissions, the best 10 or fewer proposals will be offered to the mayor and council to select first, second and third prize design winners. Next staff will prepare a request for proposal to determine costs for the playable art designs.
The contest will be announced following spring break, and submissions will be due May 13. DPAC will review and then the city council will participate in the selection of finalists according to contest guidelines.
