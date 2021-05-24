ajc logo
Duluth to hire temp workers for downtown cleanup

Duluth will hire temporary workers to pick up trash and perform right-of-way maintenance. (Courtesy Pixabay)
Gwinnett County | 52 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In the past, Duluth has coordinated with Gwinnett County Department of Corrections to hire inmate labor to pick up trash and perform right-of-way maintenance throughout the city. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett is no longer providing inmate labor.

As a result, the Duluth City Council recently approved $12,500 to hire temporary workers to perform these tasks. This initial effort will pay for temporary works through June 30.

According to the city’s website, these jobs will pay $15.11/hour. The employees will perform semi-skilled, manual work alone or as part of a crew for cleaning and maintenance of the Downtown, Town Green, and Festival Center areas. Those hired will also assist with set-up and clean-up for special events.

Information about these and other job opportunities within the city and ways to apply: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthJobs.

