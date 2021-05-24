Duluth to hire temp workers for downtown cleanup

As a result, the Duluth City Council recently approved $12,500 to hire temporary workers to perform these tasks. This initial effort will pay for temporary works through June 30.

According to the city’s website, these jobs will pay $15.11/hour. The employees will perform semi-skilled, manual work alone or as part of a crew for cleaning and maintenance of the Downtown, Town Green, and Festival Center areas. Those hired will also assist with set-up and clean-up for special events.