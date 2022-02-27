Duluth signs contract for Rogers Bridge Trailhead construction

The Duluth City Council recently approved a $1,730,000 contract with Astra Group for construction of the Rogers Bridge Park Trailhead - Phase I project.
Phase I of the project includes bridge completion and trailhead to be completed by Fall 2022. Phase II of the project will include parking areas, pavilions, playground and trails to be completed in 2023. Temporary parking will be determined during Phase I.
Rogers Bridge was built in 1911 as a one-way connection across the Chattahoochee River between Duluth and Johns Creek. The original steel structure has been removed to make way for a pedestrian bridge that will once again connect the two cities and new trails being developed in the area.
The city had three bidders for construction of the trailhead, with the Astra Group scoring the highest based on cost, written proposal, resume and references.
Funding for the project will come from currently budgeted SPLOST funds, unallocated SPLOST funds and the city’s general funds. Overall budget for construction of the trailhead is $2 million.
