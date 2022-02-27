Duluth signs contract for Rogers Bridge Trailhead construction

Phase I of the project includes bridge completion and trailhead to be completed by Fall 2022. Phase II of the project will include parking areas, pavilions, playground and trails to be completed in 2023. Temporary parking will be determined during Phase I.

Rogers Bridge was built in 1911 as a one-way connection across the Chattahoochee River between Duluth and Johns Creek. The original steel structure has been removed to make way for a pedestrian bridge that will once again connect the two cities and new trails being developed in the area.