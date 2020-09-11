Duluth residents invited to complete housing survey

The 5-minute survey includes 12 questions about residential options and areas in Duluth. Questions ask residents to rank the importance of well-kept landscaping, exterior appearance of homes, adequate parking and appearance of garages and carports. One question seeks to determine what residents find most important between housing prices, taxes, real estate values, crime statistics, sense of community, walkability and education.

Survey respondents also have the opportunity to indicate areas of concern and provide specific comments on those concerns.