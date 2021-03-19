Duluth renews agreement with GCSD for parking at Coleman Middle School

The school district agrees to allow the public to park at Brooks Coleman Middle School on Hill Street and Ga. 120 Saturday and Sunday of each week and after 5 p.m. each day Monday through Friday. GCSD is also responsible for ensuring the lights in these parking areas remain on until 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 1 a.m. on Friday.

Duluth agrees to maintain the existing signs directing the public to parking areas, to maintain the existing trash receptacles and to pay an annual fee of $1,000 to GCSD for light usage.