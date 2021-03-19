Duluth renews agreement with GCSD for parking at Coleman Middle School

Duluth has agreed to renew an agreement with Gwinnett County School District for public parking on two lots at Coleman Middle School, 3057 Main St. The city previously approved a similar agreement with GCSD in 2016.
The school district agrees to allow the public to park at Brooks Coleman Middle School on Hill Street and Ga. 120 Saturday and Sunday of each week and after 5 p.m. each day Monday through Friday. GCSD is also responsible for ensuring the lights in these parking areas remain on until 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 1 a.m. on Friday.
Duluth agrees to maintain the existing signs directing the public to parking areas, to maintain the existing trash receptacles and to pay an annual fee of $1,000 to GCSD for light usage.
The renewed agreement is good for 5 years, but can be terminated with a 90 day notice from either party.