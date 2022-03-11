Duluth removes background checks to operate a billiard room

Billiard rooms have been cropping up all over Gwinnett. Until recently, Duluth’s billiards ordinance required those applying to operate one inside the city to submit to a federal background check, which involves fingerprinting of each owner and manager.
Duluth’s city staff worked with the Chief of Police, Deputy Chief and City Attorney and concluded there is no need to have this requirement in the process.
As a result, the Duluth City Council made changes to the city’s ordinance related to billiard rooms removing this requirement, although background checks will continue to be required if the owner applies for an alcohol license.
Other restrictions on billiard rooms remain in place, including no gambling. Billiard rooms are not permitted to be open between midnight and 6 a.m.
