Duluth nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness unveils new logo, programs

According to a press release, the reimagined logo’s “rainbow symbolizes hope for those who may be facing hardship or a crisis that results in homelessness. The arc could also be viewed as a ‘road along a life journey.’ The home represents the ultimate goal – although its simple shape could also be viewed as an upward facing arrow.”

“Over the months to come, we will begin revealing some exciting updates to the services we provide. It’s just another way we are striving to be change-makers who are moving the needle towards ending homelessness through educational, support driven, compassionate programming that embraces unique paths and sustainable progress,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village.