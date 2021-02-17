Duluth nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness unveils new logo, programs

Rainbow Village, a nonprofit in Duluth that serves families experiencing homelessness, is approaching their 30th year of providing safe housing, education, and community support systems. To celebrate, the 501(c)3 has unveiled a new logo designed by Rock, Paper, Scissors.
According to a press release, the reimagined logo’s “rainbow symbolizes hope for those who may be facing hardship or a crisis that results in homelessness. The arc could also be viewed as a ‘road along a life journey.’ The home represents the ultimate goal – although its simple shape could also be viewed as an upward facing arrow.”
“Over the months to come, we will begin revealing some exciting updates to the services we provide. It’s just another way we are striving to be change-makers who are moving the needle towards ending homelessness through educational, support driven, compassionate programming that embraces unique paths and sustainable progress,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village.
With 90% of its funding coming from individual donors, corporations, churches and foundations, support from the community is essential. Volunteer opportunities include mentoring, providing meals, and property beautification, assisting with fundraising events and more. Donate or volunteer: www.RainbowVillage.org.