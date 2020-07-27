Duluth middle school needs help purchasing picnic tables

Currently, the school has a few tables, but not enough for a full classroom to safely enjoy their lunch. The PTA has set up a page to accept donations to purchase tables. For digital families the tables will remain at the school post-pandemic for all to enjoy. Staff and teachers will be able to use the picnic tables for outdoor learning, brain breaks, as well as continued outdoor dining.

Donate: www.tinyurl.com/CMSpicnic. Parents are encouraged to share the site on their social media platforms.