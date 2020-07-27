Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

X

Duluth middle school needs help purchasing picnic tables

Coleman Middle School parents are raising money to purchase picnic tables for student lunch space. (File Photo)
Coleman Middle School parents are raising money to purchase picnic tables for student lunch space. (File Photo)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Parents at Coleman Middle School in Duluth have launched a school fundraiser to help provide outdoor picnic tables for students to use during their lunch periods when schools reopen to in-class instruction.

Currently, the school has a few tables, but not enough for a full classroom to safely enjoy their lunch. The PTA has set up a page to accept donations to purchase tables. For digital families the tables will remain at the school post-pandemic for all to enjoy. Staff and teachers will be able to use the picnic tables for outdoor learning, brain breaks, as well as continued outdoor dining.

Donate: www.tinyurl.com/CMSpicnic. Parents are encouraged to share the site on their social media platforms.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.