Duluth meeting ‘to spark meaningful conversations’

Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris and Council Member Marsha Anderson Bomar will conduct the outreach event to “spark meaningful conversations” between members of the community and the city.

To facilitate the discussion, the public is invited to submit questions in a number of ways. Questions can be posted in the discussion section of the event page, emailed to pio@duluthga.net, or asked live during the virtual meeting through the comment section. A recording of the event will be posted to Duluth’s Facebook page and the city’s website: www.duluthga.net/community/get_7involved/connect_duluth.php at the conclusion of the event for anyone unable to attend on Jan. 21.