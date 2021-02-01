X

Duluth considering changes to zoning related to townhomes

The Duluth City Council is considering creating a special zoning district for townhouses. (Google Maps)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Duluth City Council is considering creating a special zoning district for townhouses. Currently townhomes are allowed under medium density residential zoning and the Central Business District.

According to Planning Director Bill Aiken, a text amendment to the Unified Development Code creating a zoning district specifically for townhouses would allow the city to be more deliberate with the location and regulations of townhouses.

Specifically, city staff proposed changing parking from 1 space per 5 units to 1 space per 2 units. Specific regulations could also be set for lot widths, density, setbacks, number units, etc.

This item will go next to the Planning Commission in February and the City Council for a vote in March.

