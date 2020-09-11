Duluth civic meeting planned as virtual event

The theme for this meeting will be ‘raising standards’ but the topics of discussion are up to citizens. Questions can be submitted in advance in the discussion section of the Facebook event page, emailed to pio@duluthga.net, or live during the virtual meeting through the comment section.

To participate, visit the Duluth’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and click on the live video in progress. The video will also be available to watch after the meeting.