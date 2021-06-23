Duluth approves FY22 annual operating, capital projects budget

Following a series of public hearings, Duluth voted recently to approve the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Operating and Capital Projects Budget.
The budgets, based on the city’s strategic vision statements represent a balanced FY22 operating budget of $30.8 million and a capital budget of $37.1 million. The city’s reliance on prior year reserves to balance the budget has steadily decreased.
Duluth collects most revenues from property taxes with salaries and benefits comprising the majority of expenditures. The proposed budget is based on a current plan to keep the tax millage rate at 6.551.
