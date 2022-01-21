Duluth approves entrance change for townhome development

Duluth regulates the separation and spacing of entrance roads within city limits and, when possible, new streets along one side of a street coincide with existing or proposed streets on the opposite side of the street. Due to some unusual topographic challenges, Southvine Homes recently asked the city to modify zoning to allow them to relocate the entrance drive for a townhome development along a county-owned section of Rogers Bridge Road.
The development on 11-acres will still contain 51 single-family attached townhomes.
When the project was originally rezoned for residential development, the intent was to align the new residential entrance drive with the existing residential Towne Village Drive across Rogers Bridge Road. However, the new entrance drive does not meet sight distance minimums due to a curve on Rogers Bridge Road.
As a county road, Gwinnett DOT has reduced the speed limit along this stretch from 40 mph to 25 mph and provided a statement of support for the proposed location of the entrance drive.
As a result, the Duluth City Council recently approved the zoning modification.
