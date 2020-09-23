Duluth approves $176K for public safety security fencing

The Duluth City Council recently approved a contract to install fencing and gate access for the Public Safety Center building at 3276 Buford Highway.
When originally constructed, the city’s public safety building did not include a secured area at the rear of the building for employee parking or for police vehicle storage. Following a request for bids, the contract will go to Netplanner Systems, Inc. in the amount of $160,562 along with a 10% contingency for a total amount of $176,618.
The approval came with a request from the council to consider alternatives to a chain link fence.