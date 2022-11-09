ajc logo
Duluth adding staff to monitor after school activity

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

At the request of Duluth’s City Manager, the Duluth City Council recently agreed to fund the hiring of Town Green Liaisons to assist with monitoring student after-school activity on and around the Town Green.

The city anticipates the liaisons will work in groups of two for approximately four-hour periods on an as-needed basis.

The city is allocating $60,000 this fiscal year to hire the liaisons. $55,500 will cover part-time wages and $4,500 will cover FICA taxes.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
