Duluth accepting applications to L.E.A.D.

Duluth will launch the 13th Annual L.E.A.D. (Learn, Engage, Advance Duluth) Academy in the first quarter of 2022, with the first session meeting Feb. 8. Applications are being accepted now.
The program runs for six weeks with five Tuesday evening sessions and one Monday session during a regularly scheduled city council work session and council meeting.
The program is designed for Duluth residents or business owners who want to learn how to improve the community through political and civic engagement, engage and add value to the community, and advance Duluth by being a part of implementing the city’s vision.
The 2022 program will provide a more in-depth look into city operations and staff efforts. One of the L.E.A.D. sessions will merge with the former Citizens Budget Review Committee providing a perfect opportunity to see how the city budget is developed.
Information and 2022 schedule: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthLEAD2022.
Applications: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthLEADapp.
Businesses interested in sponsoring the program: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthLeadSponsor. Deadline to sponsor is Jan.14.
