Drivers be warned: temporary traffic signal in Winder

A temporary traffic signal has been installed to control traffic on the Ga. 53 bridge over the Mulberry River in Winder. This signal will be in effect every weekend beginning at 8 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning as crews work to rehabilitate the bridge over Mulberry River. The temporary signal will be set up on either side of the bridge and operate similar to a flagging operation allowing one side of the bridge’s traffic to cross the bridge at a time.
Drivers are asked to plan accordingly since weekend work will continue for the next several months.
The project includes joint replacement, bridge driving surface preservation, concrete repairs in the bridge’s structure and painting portions of the bridge’s support beams. Comanche Construction of Georgia, LLC was awarded the project in April 2020 and is scheduled to complete the project by Nov. 30, 2021.