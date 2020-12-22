Demolition set for Villa Lodge & Suites in Lawrenceville

This project will completely demolish all the building structures including floor slabs, swimming pool, asphalt & concrete paving, footings, basement/crawlspace walls, retaining walls, all islands, canopies, signs, etc. at the former Villa Lodge & Suites, 512 West Crogan St.

All debris, junk, and trash will be removed and disposed of properly. The contractor will backfill disturbed areas with good dirt with the end result that the area will have a smooth flat slope, drain well, be covered with seed and straw or hydro seeded after demolition.