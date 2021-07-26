Deadline to register security alarm systems in Gwinnett extended until August 1

The Gwinnett Police Department has partnered with CryWolf, from CentralSquare Technologies, to provide administrative and online services related to security alarm registrations. As a result, Gwinnett is requiring individuals with security alarm systems, including those previously registered, to submit new registration forms. This applies to both residential and commercial alarm sites.
Registration can be completed online, by phone, or by downloading a paper registration form and sending it by mail.
Deadline to complete this registration has been extended to Aug. 1. Failure to register will result in an extra $25 fee for each false alarm.
According to the county, false alarms cost taxpayers an estimated $1.8 billion annually nationwide. In 2020, Gwinnett Police responded to approximately 22,450 alarm calls, with only 163 true emergencies.
The Gwinnett County False Alarm Reduction Program only applies to security alarm systems located at addresses covered by Gwinnett County Police. Alarm sites responded to by city police departments are not covered by this program and do not need to register their systems with Gwinnett but are encouraged to check with their local police departments, to see if they have a similar registration requirement.
Details about the Gwinnett Alarm Ordinance: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettAlarmOrd. Fees and fines associated with false alarms: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettAlarmFees. Questions regarding alarm accounts: 833-281-8743 or www.crywolfservices.com/gwinnettcoga/.