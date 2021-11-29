ajc logo
Daytime lane closures begin for bridge construction in Winder

Drivers can expect lane closures 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday, Dec. 3 on Ga. 53 at the Ga. 316/University Parkway Interchange, between Jackson Trail and Perkins Road, approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder. (Courtesy Georgia DOT)
Drivers can expect lane closures 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday, Dec. 3 on Ga. 53 at the Ga. 316/University Parkway Interchange, between Jackson Trail and Perkins Road, approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder. (Courtesy Georgia DOT)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners has begun to install daytime lane closures on the Ga. 53/Ga. 316 Interchange so bridge crews can install overhang jacks. This is a part of the ongoing work to create a compressed diamond interchange at this busy intersection.

Drivers can expect lane closures 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday on Ga. 53 at the Ga. 316/University Parkway Interchange, between Jackson Trail and Perkins Road, approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder.

Slow down, keep eyes on the road and expect delays traveling through the work zone.

Construction of the entire project is expected to be completed in June 2022.

