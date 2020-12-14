X

Conservation groups looking for “trashy” locations in need of cleanup

The Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with Gwinnett Recycles to host a litter cleanup and plastic brand audit in every Gwinnett city by Earth Day 2021. (Courtesy Gwinnett Recycles)
The Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with Gwinnett Recycles to host a litter cleanup and plastic brand audit in every Gwinnett city by Earth Day 2021. (Courtesy Gwinnett Recycles)

Gwinnett County | 38 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with Gwinnett Recycles to host a litter cleanup and plastic brand audit in every Gwinnett city by Earth Day 2021. To make that happen, the organizations need recommendations for safely accessible areas (roads, waterways, or wetlands in need of litter removal.

To meet their goal, two cleanups a month need to be scheduled. To recommend a “trashy” site or to volunteer you or your group, email Gwinnett Recycles Founder Laura Hernandez at laura@gwinnettrecycles.com or Tixie Fowler with Georgia Association of Conservation Districts at tixie.fowler@gacd.us.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.