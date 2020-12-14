Conservation groups looking for “trashy” locations in need of cleanup

The Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with Gwinnett Recycles to host a litter cleanup and plastic brand audit in every Gwinnett city by Earth Day 2021. To make that happen, the organizations need recommendations for safely accessible areas (roads, waterways, or wetlands in need of litter removal.
To meet their goal, two cleanups a month need to be scheduled. To recommend a “trashy” site or to volunteer you or your group, email Gwinnett Recycles Founder Laura Hernandez at laura@gwinnettrecycles.com or Tixie Fowler with Georgia Association of Conservation Districts at tixie.fowler@gacd.us.