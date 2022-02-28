Hamburger icon
Commitment to trees nothing new for Norcross

Pictured left to right at the Norcross Arbor Day tree planting are Tree Preservation Board Chair Charlotte Osborn, Councilmember Josh Bare, Community Development Director Tracy Rye, City Arborist Daniel Tew and Mayor Craig Newton. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Pictured left to right at the Norcross Arbor Day tree planting are Tree Preservation Board Chair Charlotte Osborn, Councilmember Josh Bare, Community Development Director Tracy Rye, City Arborist Daniel Tew and Mayor Craig Newton. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

For the notable 18th time, Norcross has been named a certified Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to excellence in urban forestry.

Tree City USA recognizes community forestry management in cities nationwide that meet specific requirements, including the establishment of a tree board or department, a community tree ordinance, specific spending levels for urban forestry and planned Arbor Day celebrations.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation in information provided by the city. “The trees being planted and cared for by Norcross ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

Benefits to urban tree plantings include a potential 25% reduction in energy consumption and increased property values. Trees can also improve the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats.

The Norcross Tree Preservation Board celebrated Arbor Day Feb. 18 with a special ceremony and tree planting at Heritage Park.

Additional information: arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
