Commitment to trees nothing new for Norcross

Tree City USA recognizes community forestry management in cities nationwide that meet specific requirements, including the establishment of a tree board or department, a community tree ordinance, specific spending levels for urban forestry and planned Arbor Day celebrations.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation in information provided by the city. “The trees being planted and cared for by Norcross ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”