Comments sought on Longacre Logistics Center in Buford

The public is invited to comment with the Environmental Protection Division on the proposed Longacre Logistics Center off Roy Carlson Boulevard in Buford. This project involves buffer encroachments necessary to construct a distribution center.
The project will require just over 86 acres of disturbance including permanent impacts (pipe/fill) to 3,136 total linear feet (191,726.47 total square feet) of buffer along three unnamed tributaries to Suwanee Creek in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.
The application includes an erosion and sediment control plan with control measures based on sound conservation and engineering practices to minimize erosion and deposition of sediments on adjacent lands or into state waters.
Site plans are available for review at the EPD office Watershed Protection Branch in Atlanta. Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans. Comments can be e-mailed to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov. Include the words “Buffer Variance Comment” and the Control Number BV-067-23-03 in the subject line. Comments accepted through Monday, April 24.
