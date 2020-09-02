Citizens in Peachtree Corners invited to virtual town hall

Residents in Peachtree Corners are urged to learn the facts about the Fiserv development during a live virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
Peachtree corners City Manager Brian Johnson will provide background and correct some misinformation about the active adult community planned for the 85-acre former Fiserv property on East Jones Bridge Road.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session following the city manager’s presentation.
This is not an in-person meeting. Those interested in attending must register to take part in this meeting at www.tinyurl.com/PCornersTownHall.