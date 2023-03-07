Children’s Healthcare concerned about more than physical health

Parents with concerns should look for excessive sadness, sudden lack of interest in favorite activities, lethargic behavior or low energy, significant sleeping or eating changes or any mention of suicide or harmful behavior.

A parent who feels their child’s mental well-being has changed should seek out a licensed professional for evaluation. Check with school counselors or social workers to see if there are embedded services available.

“Behavior is communication and we can’t forget that,” noted Baumstein. “It’s a natural human instinct when it feels personal or disrespectful, but we want to recognize they [children] are showing us they are having a hard time. It might be inconvenient for us; it might be frustrating, but they are communicating something. We want to respond with curiosity to understand what they are trying to communicate and with compassion for the fact that something is going on that they don’t know how to articulate.”

Any parent who fears their child is in immediate danger should call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

