Cemetery fees doubling at historic Sugar Hill cemetery

A recent increase in individual grave lot sales prompted the city to research pricing at surrounding cemeteries. The average cost of the nine cemeteries surveyed for an individual burial space is $952. The Sugar Hill Cemetery and Buford’s Hillcrest Cemetery are the lowest at $500 per individual space.

As a result, the Sugar Hill City Council recently approved an increase from $500 to $1,000 for individual cemetery spaces with the buyer assuming any deed recording fees. The increase takes effect April 1.