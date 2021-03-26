Cemetery fees doubling at historic Sugar Hill cemetery

The Historic Sugar Hill Cemetery was turned over to the city in Jan. 2018, just after the Sugar Hill Church performed some initial clearing activities to the rear of the property to expand available burial spaces. The city then developed a Master Cemetery Concept Plan that includes numerous landscaping improvements, a columbarium, new signage at entryways, asphalt paved drives and additional parking, a number of which have already been completed or are ongoing.
A recent increase in individual grave lot sales prompted the city to research pricing at surrounding cemeteries. The average cost of the nine cemeteries surveyed for an individual burial space is $952. The Sugar Hill Cemetery and Buford’s Hillcrest Cemetery are the lowest at $500 per individual space.
As a result, the Sugar Hill City Council recently approved an increase from $500 to $1,000 for individual cemetery spaces with the buyer assuming any deed recording fees. The increase takes effect April 1.