Candidates for Congressional District 7 next up at Gwinnett Chamber forum

The Gwinnett Chamber will hold their next virtual Candidates Forum 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 with the candidates for Georgia Congressional District 7. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Dr. Rich McCormick will discuss their visions for the state and how it could impact the citizens and businesses of Congressional District 7 in Gwinnett.
The Gwinnett Chamber’s Candidates Forum is a webinar series featuring candidates running for Congressional District 7, Gwinnett County Commission Chair, District Commissioners and the Gwinnett County Board of Education.
Register in advance: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettDistrict7. A link will be sent to registered attendees prior to the forum.
The General Election to decide between these candidates will be held Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.