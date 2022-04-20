ajc logo
Braselton to consider new gas station, retail at Highway 53 and Jackson Avenue

Braselton will consider a proposed new convenience store/gas station and retail center at the corner of Ga. 53 and Jackson Avenue. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
59 minutes ago

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25 at the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53, on a proposed new convenience store/gas station at the corner of Ga. 53 and Jackson Avenue.

The proposal includes a 7,500-square-foot modern convenience store/gas station on 6.75 acres that would also include several commercial buildings for retail businesses.

Following the planning commission review, the proposal will go to Braselton’s mayor and council at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the same location.

For additional information contact Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.

