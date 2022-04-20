Braselton to consider new gas station, retail at Highway 53 and Jackson Avenue

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25 at the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53, on a proposed new convenience store/gas station at the corner of Ga. 53 and Jackson Avenue.
The proposal includes a 7,500-square-foot modern convenience store/gas station on 6.75 acres that would also include several commercial buildings for retail businesses.
Following the planning commission review, the proposal will go to Braselton’s mayor and council at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the same location.
For additional information contact Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.
