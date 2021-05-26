Braselton seeks community input on public art master plan

The Braselton Public Art Master Plan will create a roadmap for how to create, implement and enjoy public art while also “celebrating Braselton’s spirit and artistic expressions.”

There are two ways to participate. Take the Community Treasure Survey at www.BraseltonPublicArt.com, then send thoughts via “photos, renderings, sketches, essays, short stories, ideas, tall tales and one-liners” through the “Submit Image or Idea” on the website.