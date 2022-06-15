Braselton seeking donations for library expansion

The Braselton Library is set for a two-story, 8,166 square foot expansion to allow for a children’s wing, study rooms, and more circulation materials and programming. Plans also include a children’s garden with a story time amphitheater and an environmental educational pier.
The state Is providing $1.73 million in 20-year bonds for the two-story addition, but the town must cover the remaining expansion costs. Details and donor opportunities: www.tinyurl.com/BraseltonLibrary.
