Braselton seeking donations for library expansion

Donations are needed to complete the Braselton Library expansion. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Braselton Library is set for a two-story, 8,166 square foot expansion to allow for a children’s wing, study rooms, and more circulation materials and programming. Plans also include a children’s garden with a story time amphitheater and an environmental educational pier.

The state Is providing $1.73 million in 20-year bonds for the two-story addition, but the town must cover the remaining expansion costs. Details and donor opportunities: www.tinyurl.com/BraseltonLibrary.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
