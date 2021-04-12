ajc logo
X

Braselton public hearing to look at proposed 40-unit apartment community

Braselton will hold a public hearing on a proposed 40-unit, age restricted, apartment community at the intersection of Spouts Spring Road and Thompson Mill Road. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
Braselton will hold a public hearing on a proposed 40-unit, age restricted, apartment community at the intersection of Spouts Spring Road and Thompson Mill Road. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County | 51 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Apr. 26 on a proposed 40-unit, age restricted, apartment community at the intersection of Spouts Spring Road and Thompson Mill Road.

Landbridge Development, LLC is the applicant for the project on 5 acres owned by Oaks Senior Living, LLC. The proposed apartment community would be age restricted to individuals 55 and older with 18 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom units.

The Braselton Town Council will hold a public hearing on the project at 4 p.m. May 6. Both public hearings will take place in the Courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53 in Braselton.

Information: Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top