Braselton public hearing to look at proposed 40-unit apartment community

Landbridge Development, LLC is the applicant for the project on 5 acres owned by Oaks Senior Living, LLC. The proposed apartment community would be age restricted to individuals 55 and older with 18 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom units.

The Braselton Town Council will hold a public hearing on the project at 4 p.m. May 6. Both public hearings will take place in the Courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53 in Braselton.